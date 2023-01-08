John Paul Flores Commits to Louisville Football

JOHN PAUL FLORES - OFFENSIVE LINEMAN

247 Composite Rating

Highlights:

Evaluation:

Flores brings versatility to the offensive line for Louisville. He played left guard for Virginia this past season after a strong career at Dartmouth where he was their left tackle for two seasons. The Cards are losing Caleb Chandler and Adonis Boone, so there is a need for a left guard or left tackle because Michael Gonzalez can play either.

One of the few unknowns with Louisville’s roster is the depth at offensive line. Scott Satterfield and his staff did a good job of fixing the numbers issues they inherited, but it’s unclear if the players they brought in that we have not had the opportunity to see play, can actually.....play. I think Flores will have the opportunity to earn a starting spot but Austin Collins and Joshua Black will likely be the players he will be battling.