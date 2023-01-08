Jamari Thrash Commits to Louisville Football

JAMARI TRASH - WIDE RECEIVER

Thrash is the total package as a receiver but he really specializes as a deep threat. Thrash ranked 6th in the country in yards on catches of 20+ yards. He made 14 such catches which are tied for 4th in the country. Thrash has the speed to get behind the defense and he knows how to separate from coverage.

While he is known for being a deep threat, he really impresses me after the catch on short routes. He does so well to set up defenders to get separation and then he can use that separation to make the defender miss and get extra yards. Thrash didn’t make a lot of contested catches last year but when he did he showed very good athleticism as a jumper and good strength to fight for the ball.

I’ve been hoping that Jeff Brohm and his staff would target a proven guy in the portal that had put up good numbers and I don’t know that they could’ve done much better than getting Thrash. He had a stat line of 61-1,122-7 with solid numbers in the few games he played against Power 5 competition. He should be able to come in and give the offense a guy at the top of a deep receiver room that can be the focal point of the passing game.