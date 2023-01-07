5-Star Linebacker TJ Capers Commits to Louisville Football

Jeff Brohm got a massive pickup for the 2024 recruiting class with TJ Capers announcing his commitment to the Cards. Capers is a five-star linebacker from Miami who visited UofL twice in 2022. Capers is ranked as the 7th best player in the country by 247’s composite rankings and 10th overall by On3’s consensus rankings. Rivals has him ranked as the 6th best player in their stand-alone rankings.

Capers picked Louisville over Georgia, Miami, Colorado, and USC. He also holds offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Michigan, LSU, and others.

5⭐️ LB/DL TJ Capers has committed to Louisville‼️ He is the highest ranked recruit in Louisville history pic.twitter.com/fikBqyZ91w — Louisville Updates (@VilleUpdates) January 7, 2023

Capers is a truly elite prospect without any noticeable flaws in his game. He has great size at 6-3/230 and he reportedly runs a 4.6 in the forty. It shows on the field as he excels at chasing down plays from the backside. He can also cover pretty well in zone coverage and run with tight ends and backs. I really like the way he plays on the edge as a pass rusher but it’s a true addition to his overall game and not the best part of it. To me, he can line up at any linebacker position and be a star but he’s probably best as a weakside inside linebacker who can run in space and make plays.

This is an obviously huge commitment for Louisville after signing the best high school class in the history of the program. It’s the second straight class where the Cards have received a verbal commitment from a five-star player. Capers is also the top player in Miami which is an area that the recruiting staff has prioritized. The previous staff was able to get him in for two visits in 2022 and Brohm and his staff was able to latch on and close the deal. With four-star running back Isaac Brown still in the 2024 class, there’s obvious optimism that Brohm can continue the upward trend with recruiting going forward.