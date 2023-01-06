Gilbert Frierson Commits to Louisville Football

GILBERT FRIERSON - LINEBACKER/SAFETY

247 Composite Rating

Highlights:

Evaluation:

Louisville is getting a versatile player in Frierson who split his snaps at Miami between linebacker and nickelback. He has the size to play that hybrid role and he has the experience to add depth immediately. Louisville needs some help at linebacker as well as the “bandit/rover” position that Ron English features in his defense. Assuming English will be the defensive coordinator, Frierson will at least have a role as a rotation player who could at least add a veteran voice to the defense.