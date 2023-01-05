Cards Defeat Georgia Tech 63-55

Louisville played a solid if not remarkable game tonight. Midway through the 3rd quarter they had a 41-29 lead and it looked like they might start coasting but Georgia Tech wouldn’t let the Cards off that easily. With about 5 minutes left in the game the Yellow Jackets cut the lead to 4. Louisville turned up the defensive pressure and held steady and were able to close the door on that run for a victory.

Hailey Van Lith led all scorers with 24. Olivia Cochran was the only only Cardinal in double figures with 10 to which she added 6 rebounds. Morgan Jones had 8 points and 4 rebounds.

Coach Walz said, “It’s a win. We’ll take it. Every game in this league is going to be a battle.... Our league is as good as it’s been.” He added, “We led for 35 minutes of the game but we never got to a point where you could a big sigh and be like okay we’ve got it..... I’m impressed with how hard Georgia Tech competed. I’m impressed with how hard we competed too.”

Hailey talked about Olivia’s game. “O is a player who is consistent for us and right now that is something we really lack so it’s really nice to have her on the court because for me and Kas [Mykasa Robinson] we can depend on her to show up every night. If the ball’s not going in the hoop for her she’s still going to rebound and play defense and I really appreciate that about her. We love her for that. It doesn’t go unrecognized.”

Hailey was asked what she wants this team’s identity to be: “I came to Louisville because I felt like they had this dog persona and that’s why I think is inside me. I related to that team. They were tough and competitive. I love to compete.... I think last year’s team loved to compete. I think this year we’re not quite there yet but we’re starting to get girls to buy in. If we can get all 13 to buy in on being elite competitors we’re going to be hard to beat.”

Mykasa said, “We had opportunities we didn’t capitalize on so I think from now on you’re going to see a different type of Louisville team that gets after it.”

Next up the Cards have a rematch with Pitt in the Yum Center. The 2013 runner-up team will also be honored for their 10 year anniversary. The game is at 2PM and can be seen on the ACC Network.