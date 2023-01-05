Kevin Coleman Commits to Louisville Football

KEVIN COLEMAN - WIDE RECEIVER

247 Composite Rating

Highlights:

Evaluation:

Coleman is a speedy slot receiver with the ability to make big plays at different levels of the defense. He can get behind the defense with his speed and he can also take short passes and turn them into big plays after the catch. Coleman has solid size at 5-11/170 with enough length to add some weight over the next few years.

Louisville has seemingly taken the route of adding depth and experience to the wide receiver room through the transfer portal but Coleman was pretty productive as a freshman this season. He finished the year with 33 catches, 510 yards, and 3 touchdowns. His best game was likely his last as he put up 7 catches, 137 yards, and a touchdown in the Celebration Bowl. He has a real chance to be “the guy” in this offense next season.