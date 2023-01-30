Full 2023 Louisville football schedule released

Here’s the slate we’re working with for Jeff Brohm’s first season as the head man of your fighting Cardinals:

Sept. 1 (Friday) — vs. Georgia Tech (in Atlanta)

Sept. 7 (Thursday) vs. Murray State

Sept. 16 — vs. Indiana (in Indianapolis)

Sept. 23 — vs. Boston College

Sept. 29 (Friday) — at NC State

Oct. 7 — vs. Notre Dame

Oct. 14 — at Pittsburgh

Oct. 28 — vs. Duke

Nov. 4 — vs. Virginia Tech

Nov. 9 (Thursday) vs. Virginia

Nov. 18 — at Miami

Nov. 25 — vs. Kentucky

Quick thoughts:

—Love the Friday night opener. People are starved for content on college football’s opening weekend, and this game will get a ton more attention on Friday night than it would have if it had gotten lost in the shuffle of a loaded Saturday slate.

—Cards will probably be favored in their first four games before an extremely tough stretch at NC State, vs. Notre Dame and back on the road against Pitt.

—A five-day week between Virginia Tech and Virginia isn’t exactly ideal, but ACC teams typically get at least one of these a year.

—Two Thursday and two Friday night games makes it feel like the old days.

—Let’s play football.