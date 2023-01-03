Donovan Mitchell drops franchise record 71 in Cavs win

Donovan Mitchell broke LeBron James’ franchise record for points in a game and became just the seventh player in NBA history to score 70+ points in a game when he dropped 71 in Cleveland’s 145-134 overtime victory over Chicago Tuesday night.

The 71 points were the most by any NBA player since Kobe Bryant’s legendary 81-point performance against Toronto on Jan. 26, 2006. The total is the eighth-most by any player in a single game in NBA history, a list of course topped by Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point performance in 1962.

“To be there in the record book with guys like Wilt is truly humbling,’’ said Mitchell after the game. “I always believed I could be one of the best players in the league. I’m speechless and blessed to be in the company of that greatness.’’

In addition to Chamberlain (who hit the 70-point mark six times), Bryant and Mitchell, the 70-point club also features David Thompson, Elgin Baylor, David Robinson and Devin Booker.

“We were treated tonight to one of the greatest performances in the history of the game,’’ Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “Every single play that he made was a play that was necessary.”

Mitchell scored 13 points in the overtime period alone, helping the Cavs break away for an 11-point win after what had been a back-and-forth four quarters in regulation.

