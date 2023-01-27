Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Congratulations to Donovan Mitchell on becoming the first former Louisville men’s basketball player to be named an NBA All-Star Game starter.

—Former Louisville RB Jalen Mitchell is headed to UConn.

—After last night’s come from ahead loss at Wake Forest, the U of L women’s basketball team is running out of time to get it together. Jeff Walz is fully aware.

Louisville fought back to trail just 59-57 when Morgan Jones was whistled for fouling Wake’s Jewel Spear on an end-of-the-shot-clock 3-pointer with a minute left. “I’m not even sure we fouled her,” Walz said. “But she flopped. . . . We had it against Boston College. Norika (Konno) was called for fouling a shooter when she stuck her leg out. . . . It’s maddening, because you can send stuff to the league and they’ll say, ‘Yeah, you’re right, shouldn’t have been called, that was bad’ but it doesn’t matter. It doesn’t change the game.” Whatever the case, Walz said, the game shouldn’t have come down to that situation. Jones led Louisville with 15 points and Olivia Cochran had 11. No other player was in double figures. Hailey Van Lith, the leading scorer on the season, had 8 points and 5 assists, but also 6 turnovers. “It’s tough,” Walz said. “I hate losing, man. I know our fans are upset. I tell our kids, ‘Guys do not get on social media. You’re stupid if you do.’ Everybody’s got it got an opinion and their two cents to say. And that’s great. But it’s never going to be anything good. We had people complain complain when we went to a Final Four, God forbid. So I get it. It’s going to be bad now. . . . We have to fix it, man, I’ll tell you that. We have to fix it because I’m not used to this.” “It sucks, man. We’re just bad right now,” Walz said on his postgame radio program. “Our mental approach to to the game. Our willingness to be coached our willingness to adjust and adapt. . . . I apologize to all of our fans that watched this ballgame. We’re not going to quit. I mean, if you think you’re frustrated, these players are frustrated, too. What we have to do is change. We have to change our behavior. That’s what has to get done. Because if we don’t, the results are going to be the same.”

—Highlights from the loss to the Deacs — should you for some reason wish to relive that — are here.

—South Oldham infielder Luke Belardo (2026) has committed to Louisville.

—U of L game notes for tomorrow’s game at Notre Dame are here.

—The “Andy’s TV Cardinal Stadium” announcement has been delayed for at least another week.

The @uofl Board of Trustees special meeting has been cancelled. No reason was provided.

—Louisville is still on the board as a +60000 shot to win the 2023 men’s NCAA basketball tournament, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

—Billy Packer, the longtime voice of the Final Four, passed away at 82 on Thursday.

—The annual ACC football kickoff (media days) event is expanding from two to three days starting this July.

—Cards draw eyeballs.

Last Sunday's @PackWomensBball at @LouisvilleWBB game on @ABCNetwork averaged 624K viewers



The 2nd most-viewed #NCAAWBB game on any network this season

—New Albany football standout Woo Spencer will pick between Louisville, Kentucky and Michigan State on Feb. 1.

—The cast of Napoleon Dynamite is coming to Louisville next month.

—Congrats to Malik Cunningham on receiving an invite to the NFL draft combine.

—Dana wasn’t about to let Rick get away with this.

—The Athletic discusses the best freshmen in college basketball.

—Bellarmine knocked off Eastern Kentucky on a three at the buzzer inside Freedom Hall last night.

—If you’re looking for video on new Cardinal Koron Davis, there’s a good thread of highlights from a full game that starts here.

—Carlik Jones deserved that vote.

Your friendly reminder that players shouldn't vote for postseason awards, which they don't.



Carlik Jones received one vote from a player to be an NBA All-Star starter.



(Translated: Not everybody takes voting seriously.)

—U of L football is hosting two official visitors this weekend.

—Matt McGavic likes Notre Dame over the Cards by 12 tomorrow afternoon.

—Mid-Major Madness looks at some of the more absurd mid/low major teams currently ranked ahead of Louisville on KenPom.

—Time is a flat circle ... or something.

In Twitter display news…

—The LEO has five things to do in Louisville this weekend.

—Former U of L strength coach Mike Sirigano has landed a gig at Georgia State.

—Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford break down (video) Wednesday’s loss to Boston College.

