JUCO guard Koron Davis commits to Louisville

Los Angeles Southwest (JUCO) guard Koron Davis has committed to Louisville, joining four-star prospects Kaleb Glenn and Curtis Williams as the three members of Kenny Payne’s first full recruiting class at U of L.

On3’s Joe Tipton was the first to report the news.

A 6’7 shooting guard, Davis is currently averaging 25.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. The Gary, Ind. native posted averages of 15.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game last season at Paris Community College in Texas.

“I chose Louisville because they fit my play style and it felt like a family to me,” Davis told On3. “Head coach Kenny Payne flew in to see me and kept it real with me and made my mother happy. I just want to do whatever to make my mom happy. Where I come from, kids don’t get to play at the next level.”

Davis was not featured in the preseason top 100 2023 JUCO player rankings from JUCOrecruiting.com, but he’s currently the second-leading scorer in the six-team South Coast South Conference.

I’ll be perfectly honest, there’s not a whole lot of information out there about Davis, which once again puts us in a “trust Kenny Payne” situation. Here’s hoping he can provide a lift next season.