Filed under: Open Thread: Louisville at Boston College

Go Cards.

By Mike Rutherford@CardChronicle Jan 25, 2023, 8:45pm EST

The Okorafor era begins tonight. We're pretty much 0-0 in my eyes. Go Cards.
