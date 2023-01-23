Louisville No. 5 in Baseball America preseason top 25

The Louisville baseball team has earned its highest ranking of the preseason to date, with Baseball America slotting the Cards at No. 5 in its first top 25 ranking for 2023.

Baseball America is the third publication to rank the Cards in the top 10 this preseason, joining Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game which had them ranked sixth and seventh, respectively.

Louisville is the highest-ranked team from the ACC in the poll, which has LSU, Tennessee, Florida and Stanford as its top four.

You can see the full poll here.

Louisville begins the 2023 season on Feb. 17 with a three-game series against Bucknell at Jim Patterson Stadium.