Cards Fall to NC State 63-51

It was snowing this morning in Louisville, but it was tropical outside compared to how ice cold the Card’s shooting was in the 4th quarter of this game. The Cards made their first field goal of that quarter with just 1:35 left to play. That’s not gonna cut it against a ranked team.

Coach Walz said, “We could not buy a bucket.... NC State did a nice job of defending us but the number of layups we missed that we normally make— and the numbers of ones that hung on the rim and rolled off— were devastating. Daggers.” He added, “It’s not for a lack of effort sometimes the ball just doesn’t go in the basket and tonight was definitely one of those nights.”

Morgan Jones said, “We’ve got to do a better job of making the right shots, making the right reads, and not forcing shots. I know for myself I forced a couple that I could’ve taken it to the hole and shot it or get somebody else open so that’s on me, but I think that moving forward we know what we have to do and take a lesson from this game.”

Chrislyn Carr had 11 of her 16 points in the 1st quarter (Louisville as a team had 13 points at the end of the 1st quarter). Morgan Jones had 13 points and 5 rebounds. Olivia Cochran had no points but she did grab 11 rebounds. Hailey Van Lith scored 11 points on just 4 of 20 shooting.

Getting it done on both ends of the court



Coach Walz had more positive feelings about his team’s defense. “You take out the first three minutes where we were awful on defense.... we held them to 63 points.... We got 13 offensive boards but we scored 4 points. It doesn’t matter if you can get them if you can’t put the ball back in... so the effort was there.” He added that the Cards were down “54-48 for what felt like a week and we just couldn’t get a bucket.”

Chrislyn said, “This one definitely stung but we’ve got work to do and we can’t let this game be the turning point of having a bad season. We’re just going to get in the gym and start working.”

Next up the Cards travel to Winston-Salem to play Wake Forest. The game is on Thursday the 26th at 6PM and can be seen on the ACC Network.