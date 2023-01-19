Louisville Defeats Boston College 73-65

Coach Walz started out his post-game interview with “As my grandfather used to say ‘the bakery is open and we were passing out turnovers.’” Actually in the first two and half minutes of the game both teams combined for NINE turnovers. The Cards finished the game with 21. Coach said, “The first quarter I thought we were spectacular defensively— really communicated and talked— instead of an 11 point lead it could’ve been 18 or 19 but we just kept turning the basketball over.” He said that tomorrow they going to show the team all 21 turnovers to try and figure out what they’re thinking. “We have to fix it.... so that it doesn’t come down to the 4th quarter where it’s nip and tuck.”

Hailey Van Lith led all scorers with 24 and she added 6 rebounds. CC Carr had 18 points, 6 assists, and 4 steals. Olivia Cochran had 8 points and 7 rebounds.

After the game Mykasa Robinson said, “The second quarter we gave them 22 points. That’s not Louisville basketball so that’s something we’ve got to learn to adjust to. Get three stops in a row. Have a little more urgency with everything we do.”

Coach Walz said, “We’ve been able to really continue to fight and figure out a way to win close games... We do a lot of really good things. We just do a lot of really boneheaded things that we’ve got to fix if we want to compete for a chance to win this league.”

Mykasa Robinson also set a record for career games played in with 145. CC said, “Mykasa is amazing. She’s the type of person and player that she’s going to uplift everybody.... I’m grateful and I’m blessed to learn from her every single day.” Mykasa said, “I’ve gotten everything I’ve ever wanted here. I’m not even just talking basketball. I've got friends that will last a lifetime. I’ve got coaches that will be mentors to me for the rest of my life. It’s changed me as a person. I’ll never be able give back what Louisville’s given to me and I’m so grateful to call this place home.”

This Sunday the Cards have a huge home game against NC State in the Yum. The game is at 1PM and can be see on ABC. Coach Walz said that they are opening the upper deck and he hopes for a packed house. “It’s going to be a great environment on national TV which is great for recruiting.”