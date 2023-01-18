Seedy K’s GameCap: Pittsburgh

One step forward.

One Step back.

Or, depending on whom you took dance lessons from, one step forward, two steps back, if you’re going Arthur Murray style. (If you don’t understand the reference, ask grannie.)

Either version, it’s still the Cardinal Shuffle 22-23.

Might it become as popular as, say, “The Macarena?”

Uh, no.

“The NaeNae,” doubtful, “Cotton Eye Joe,” perhaps but nah, “Gangnam Style,” are you serious, never.

“Y.M.C.A.”?

Don’t be absurd, but, since I’m looking for any shtick to fill this space other than reporting on another 20+ Cardinal L at home, the mention of the Village People phenom that lingers at minor league ballyards across the land, allows me to share this anecdote.

(Remember, this kind of cute story is told merely for the imagery, not to make any political comment whatsoever, nor to instigate political comments. Respect that, please.)

A good lawyer pal has a Florida client, who happens to be a long time member of Mar-a-Lago, where they dined last spring when my pal was in the area on business.

The former president who owns the place was sitting at the next table. After 45 was through eating, an assistant handed him an iPad from which DT DJed the play list. I’m advised it included Elton John, Neil Diamond and the aforementioned “Y.M.C.A.”

And, when the tune arrived at that iconic chorus, the former Head of State got up from his chair, and spelled it out, as folks have been wont to do.

The image just bemuses me.

Not so much — actually not at all — the play of this year’s U of L Men’s Basketball Team.

U of L Cards 54, Pitt Panthers 75.

Geesh.

* * * * *

At 13:11 of the 1st, Jae’Lyn Withers stole the ball, drove the floor, but missed the fast break layup. However, Roosevelt Wheeler was alertly trailing the play, cleaning it up for a follow deuce.

Cards 14, Panthers 10.

7:10 of clock time later, a Pitt dunk completed a 13-0, 19-2 run for a 29-16 advantage.

The Cards were down 11 at the break. At which point, they had surrendered 16 points on 10 giveaways.

With 17:04 until the final buzzer, Louisville pulled within 6, 33-39, on a JJ Traynor oop slam and +1.

U of L never came that close again.

U of L, handing it over 17 times, ended up -16 on points off turnovers.

* * * * *

Hats off the JJ Traynor, who fashioned his career game.

14 points and 6 rebounds. Lots of energy.

* * * * *

Other than that, I got nothin’ for you.

* * * * *

Is there anything for Cards fans to look forward to?

Hmm, there is that upcoming home clash with Virginia Tech at 9:00 Tuesday, February 28.

The Biggest DanceOff since Soul Train.

Cardinal Shuffle vs. Hokey Pokey.

Plenty of seats available.

— c d kaplan