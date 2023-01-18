Pitt rolls to first ever Yum Center win, 75-54

For the (approximately) 7,000th game in a row, Louisville started well enough, held in there for a bit, let their opponent go on a massive run, and then never really got back in the game. The result was a 75-54 loss to visiting Pittsburgh, dropping the Cardinals to 2-17 overall and 0-8 in the ACC.

The victory marked Pitt’s first ever triumph inside the KFC Yum Center. The Panthers, who entered the evening 1-12 all-time in road games against Louisville, had previously been 0-10 inside the building.

There’s also this:

Louisville has eight 20-point losses in a season for the first time in program history. — Kelly Dickey (@RealCardGame) January 19, 2023

Awesome.

Pitt torched Louisville from the outside early and often, finishing the game with 14 made three-pointers on 34 attempts. Greg Elliott led the way with 23 points on 5-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc.

El Ellis scored 19 points to lead the way for Louisville, which again finished with a horrific assist-to-turnover ratio of 6:17. JJ Traynor gave a strong performance off the bench, scoring 14 points and grabbing six rebounds.

There’s nothing I san say here that hasn’t already been said a hundred times or that won’t be said a hundred more the month and a half to come.

The positive? After a week off, the Cards get four games against probably the four worst teams in the ACC outside of themselves.

If it doesn’t happen in the next two weeks, it’s probably not happening.