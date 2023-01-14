Seedy K’s GameCap: North Carolina

This might happen on occasion.

You’re at a movie about an hour fifteen in.

Your large popcorn is long gone. Despite the ridiculous tariff it would have set you back, you’re pissed you didn’t spring for the extra four bucks for free refills. All the ice has melted in the $8 Big Red which is watery.

You find yourself yawning as your eyes keep wandering from the screen.

You’re constantly looking at your watch, even though you really don’t have anything else to do.

The film isn’t horrible. It’s just sorta boring.

You never like to walk out on a movie, it’s something you are not inclined to do.

Well, that’s how I felt and what happened during the 2d half Saturday afternoon. Except for the Big Red (which I loathe, but it worked for the story telling) and the Orville Redenbacher™.

So, mea culpa maxima, at the under 8:00 media break, the Cards down an insurmountable 20, I cried “uncle” and bid my adieu to the Yum!. No mas until the next home tilt.

Not out of disgust, just tedium.

That it’s come to this breaks my Cardinal heart.

* * * * *

If there was a turning point, and it’s only sheepishly I invoke that there might have been such a moment, it came with 7:03 to play, U of L competing, down one.

The El Ellis No-Trey. Roger Ayers called him for an offensive foul because of EE’s Reggie Miller kick out on the launch that actually netted but didn’t count.

The Cards, looking as legit an outfit as they have all campaign, had gone up early, by as many as 8.

Six minutes later, the Baby Blues, with a surprising number of fans in the stands, fought back, going up by a penny at 20-19.

Ellis, unfortunately about Louisville’s total offense to that point, either by plan or his wont, played that string music immediately in retaliation of the Carolina go ahead.

Zebra Ayers didn’t think so. We may thought we saw a three. There was no three.

Interesting call that one. Odd. Ayers, understand, is as highly respected a ref as there is in the land. Whatever, he won’t be getting any dap from the Louisville faithful.

North Carolina immediately answered. Cards empty possession. Another score by the visitors to put them up 5. A quick Kenny Payne timeout only temporarily provided respite.

Ellis’s lack of judicious play underscored the action as the Tar Heels took charge.

RJ Davis’s triple right before the halftime buzzer put NC up 11.

Dagger.

* * * * *

U of L never got closer than 8 in the 2d, the last time with 17:55 left. They never pulled within single digits the rest of the way after Puff Johnson threeball with 17:38 on the clock.

Ennui ensued.

The final: 80-59.

* * * * *

Even though both teams gave it away 14 times, Carolina led Points Off Of, 23-8.

Fast break scores: UNC 17, U of L 2.

Etc, etc.

Too ho hum pur moi.

Guilty as I felt about it, I booked anyway.

But I’ll be there next time, hoping for the tide to turn.

— c d kaplan