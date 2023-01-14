Louisville no match for North Carolina, 80-59

Once again, it went well for about six minutes or so.

Louisville led North Carolina 15-8 with 13:38 to play in the first half before the Tar Heels ripped off the type of run that has become all too common for Cardinal opponents this season. UNC led by 11 at the break and U of L never really threatened in the second half on their way to an 80-59 defeat that dropped them to 0-7 in ACC play.

El Ellis led Louisville with a game-high 22 points, but it took him 16 shots to get there and he also turned the ball over six times. Ellis was the only double figure scorer for a Cardinal team that was just 1-of-13 from three.

Armando Bacot, who was a surprise start after leaving Tuesday’s game against Virginia with an injury, was once again the primary thorn in Louisville’s side. The preseason ACC Player of the Year finished with 14 points and 16 rebounds. Four other players scored in double figures for the Tar Heels, who improved to 12-6 overall and 4-3 in the ACC.

U of L is now 0-7 in conference play for the first time since the 1939-40 season. That year, the Cardinals finished 0-11 in KIAC play. The Cardinals have now lost seven games by 20 points or more, which — according to Kelly Dickey — matches the 2000-01 team for the most ever in a season.