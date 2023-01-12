 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Virginia Tech Edges the Cards 81-79

By snicklefritz35
Louisville held a 27-year win streak against the Hokies but it came to an end tonight. It was a close game from start to finish. With 5:33 to go in the game the Cards took a 70-65 lead but Virginia Tech kept their composure and regained the lead at 1:50 mark. Still Louisville had their chances. Morgan Jones got a steal on an inbounds play but they couldn’t convert it to points. Louisville had the ball with 4 seconds left and Hailey Van Lith got a solid shot off but it just wouldn’t go down. Game Hokies.

Hailey led the both teams in scoring with 29. Morgan Jones had a strong game with 19 points and 9 rebounds. Mykasa Robinson had 6 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals. Olivia Cochran, Liz Dixon, and Josie Williams all had 4 fouls apiece which hampered their production. Conversely, Elizabeth Kitley played for 39 minutes and was called for only 1 foul so good for her.

The Cards stay on the road to play Florida State in Tallahassee on Sunday, Jan. 15th. The game is at 1PM and can be seen on RSN.

