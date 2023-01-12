Virginia Tech Edges the Cards 81-79

Louisville held a 27-year win streak against the Hokies but it came to an end tonight. It was a close game from start to finish. With 5:33 to go in the game the Cards took a 70-65 lead but Virginia Tech kept their composure and regained the lead at 1:50 mark. Still Louisville had their chances. Morgan Jones got a steal on an inbounds play but they couldn’t convert it to points. Louisville had the ball with 4 seconds left and Hailey Van Lith got a solid shot off but it just wouldn’t go down. Game Hokies.

Hailey led the both teams in scoring with 29. Morgan Jones had a strong game with 19 points and 9 rebounds. Mykasa Robinson had 6 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals. Olivia Cochran, Liz Dixon, and Josie Williams all had 4 fouls apiece which hampered their production. Conversely, Elizabeth Kitley played for 39 minutes and was called for only 1 foul so good for her.

✅ Grab the turnover

✅ Make the extra pass

✅ Drill the THREE‼️



https://t.co/3bzNVcFqbh #GoCards pic.twitter.com/jHRKGM7VwA — Louisville Women’s Basketball (@LouisvilleWBB) January 13, 2023

The Cards stay on the road to play Florida State in Tallahassee on Sunday, Jan. 15th. The game is at 1PM and can be seen on RSN.