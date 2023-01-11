Louisville falls at Clemson, 83-70

Louisville matched its largest lead in an ACC game so far this season when it raced out to a 16-7 advantage Wednesday night at Clemson. The Cardinals then promptly turned the ball over on five consecutive possessions, leading to an 11-0 run by the home team.

U of L never led again, falling to the Tigers by a final score of 83-70.

To Louisville’s credit, this was yet another contest in which it looked like it was on the verge of being blown out before fighting back and making the favorites a bit uneasy down the stretch. It was also once again where the Cardinals simply could not make the play it needed to at the moment it seemed poised to get over the hump and seize momentum completely.

Mike James continued his recent run of strong play, scoring a team-high 17 points to go with seven rebounds. El Ellis (12), Jae’Lyn Withers (11) and Sydney Curry (10) joined James in double figures.

Clemson star Hunter Tyson was the main thorn in Louisville’s side all evening. The junior forward was 9-of-14 from the field and finished with 28 points and 11 rebounds. As a team, the Tigers shot 52.3 percent from the field and 82.6 percent (19-of-23) from the free-throw line.

Louisville is now 0-6 in conference play for the first time since ... you guessed it ... the 1940-41 season. That year the Cardinals finished 0-6 in the KIAC and 2-14 overall.

The win improved Clemson to 6-0 in ACC play for the first time in program history. The Tigers are 5-0 in home games against U of L since the Cards joined the ACC.