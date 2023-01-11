Wednesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Clemson by 16.5.

—The Louisville football team finished the 2022 season at No. 22 in ESPN’s FPI ratings.

—Matt McGavic likes Clemson over the Cards tonight by 17.

—Louisville has made the cut for five-star class of 2024 star Trentyn Flowers, who says he wants to make his college choice sometime in the spring.

North Carolina still feels like the team to beat here, but it’s great to see U of L still in the mix.

—Rick Bozich writes that Mike James’ improvement is a sign that better days lie ahead for Cardinal basketball.

—Kentucky took a stunning home loss to South Carolina Tuesday night, and now things between John Calipari and BBN are as bad as they’ve ever been.

—Seriously.

It’d be a lot easier to enjoy if we weren’t, you know, 2-14.

—Mike James is finally starting to see the payoff for all of his hard work.

—New Louisville OC Brian Brohm has offered a pair of four-star quarterbacks from the class of 2024.

—New U of L WR Jamari Thrash says he’s a perfect fit for Jeff Brohm’s offense.

“I really did my research on coach Brohm’s offense and I felt like I was just a perfect fit for the offense,” Thrash said. “Plus, I know they have some other good additions to the offense like Jimmy Calloway (a transfer from Tennessee) and Jadon (Thompson a transfer from Cincinnati). “I just felt like I was a perfect fit and it’s going to be exciting to be part of that offense.” Thrash said he “knew a little” about Brohm and his offense prior to going into the portal and said he was glad to take his call once he was in the portal. He spoke with several other schools but said he felt like Louisville was the “spot for me.” “Out of all the schools that called, I just felt like I was a good fit with coach Brohm,” Thrash said. “I looked at his offense and looked at the production, the receivers that produced in his offense and it’s always good and I feel like I can be one of those types of guys.”

—Clemson site Rubbing the Rock previews tonight’s hoops matchup at Littlejohn Coliseum.

—The spring schedule for the U of L women’s soccer team is out.

—It was a good time for Kenny Payne to clarify his stance on NIL, which he seemed to do Tuesday night.

—Cardinal volleyball star Claire Chaussee is a finalist for the Honda Sport Award.

—Gabi Albiero is the ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week.

—U of L women’s swimming has landed a commitment from Washington standout Camden Doane.

—Big Red Louie looks at three things Louisville football is getting with the addition of Wisconsin RB transfer Isaac Guerendo.

—This is a hilarious tweet.

—There’s a new Secretariat exhibit coming to the Kentucky Derby Museum.

—The TV ratings for Georgia’s blowout of TCU were the lowest (Athletic link) for any national championship game since the BCS era began in 1999.

—Louisville’s first LaRosa’s is giving away free pizza ahead of its opening later this month.

—Jawhar Jordan doesn’t seem to have any issue with the backfield growing a little bit more crowded.

—Speaking of, Jawhar Jordan regular season highlights are here.

—Kei’Trel Clark regular season highlights are here.

—ACC hoops last night:

No. 13 Virginia 65, North Carolina 58

Notre Dame 73, Georgia Tech 72 (OT)

—ACC hoops tonight (non-Louisville):

Boston College at No. 16 Miami (7 p.m./ESPNU)

Pittsburgh at No. 24 Duke (7 p.m./ACC Network)

Virginia Tech at Syracuse (7 p.m./ACCNx)

Florida State at Wake Forest (9 p.m./ACC Network)

—Shakin’ the Southland previews tonight’s meeting between the Cardinals and Tigers.

—And finally, beat Clemson.