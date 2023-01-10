Isaac Guerendo Commits to Louisville Football

ISAAC GUERENDO - RUNNING BACK

247 Composite Rating

Highlights:

Evaluations:

Guerendo is a big back with really good speed in the open field. He will add a different body type to the running back room at 6-0/223 which could help him carve out a role as the short-yardage option. Guerendo also has shown a good ability to catch the ball out of the backfield which will help him push for playing time. While UofL is in good shape at the top of the backfield, we all know that depth is key and the guy that starts the season as the starter won’t always end the season in that spot.

The other aspect of Guerendo’s game that really shows up in his highlights is his surprising speed. He can run away from defenses once he gets into the open field and gets some space. He isn’t as “sudden” or fluid as a runner as some others but the speed he shows is legit. I also like that he runs tough and looks to break tackles at the end of runs. He should fit in well with the other guys in the running back room.