Filed under: Open Thread: Louisville at Central Florida Join the in-game discussion as Louisville looks to bounce-back from a disappointing opener with a road upset of UCF. By Mike Rutherford@CardChronicle Sep 9, 2022, 7:12pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Open Thread: Louisville at Central Florida Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Alton Strupp/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC Please get this thing turned around. Go Cards. More From Card Chronicle Louisville DL Jermayne Lole done for the year Louisville Baseball Update What To Watch For: UCF Knights Game Day: Louisville at Central Florida Countdown Q&A, Week 2: Central Florida U of L unveils new Angel’s Envy Bourbon Club at Cardinal Stadium Loading comments...
Loading comments...