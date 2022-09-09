 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Louisville DL Jermayne Lole done for the year

A bad week gets worse for Cardinal football.

By Mike Rutherford
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 29 Kent State at Arizona State Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Arizona State defensive lineman transfer Jermayne Lole, one of the biggest reasons for optimism when it came to Louisville’s 2022 football season, will miss the rest of the year.

A U of L spokesman told Cardinal Authority’s Jody Demling that Lole injured his elbow late during Louisville’s season-opening loss to Syracuse last Saturday. Lole also missed all of last season at ASU because of an injury.

Lole had been considered a top NFL draft pick after three productive seasons with the Sun Devils that saw him total 123 tackles, 11 sacks and eight pass breakups. He was a First Team Preseason All-Pac-12 selection in both 2020 and 2021.

It goes without saying, but this blows. A lot.

