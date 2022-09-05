Seedy’s Chalk Talk: Satt’s Seat

Fortunately the Lords and Lordesses of my worshipment continually provide reminders that there is more to life than losing a game.

If only I were more inclined to pay attention.

As I did yesterday.

After a really good hour long workout, which provided almost a complete if not total amelioration of my discombobulation over the Cards’ Saturday night no show in Upper State NY, I went with back to back decompression phoners with Bookstore Billy and Smart Guy, while standing in the parking lot of the new JCC.

More than a fitting metaphor: I was peering over at the rubble of my youth, the old Center building, that’s now 3/4s torn down. Oh the memories.

After the calls, I got in the car and headed out. To the sounds of a sublime live version of “Blue Sky” from the Dickey Betts/ Warren Haynes Allman Brothers Band on JamOn Radio.* Too sweet. And calming.

*It was followed by a Billy Strings’ version of “Dark Star,” a mysterious and somewhat foreboding Dead tune that for some reason I’ve never understood was the holy grail of the DHeads. Which gratefully didn’t abate my returning serenity. Wonder what Native Dancer thinks of the tune?

Which recitation of disconnected musings is testament of how far a scribe will venture down the splintered cranial connections to avoid weighing in on the proverbial elephant in the room, i.e. the subject at hand.

Lean into it, here comes more procrastination, as I get in touch with my inner one-liner mode.

For Henny Youngman: During those exasperated conversations where we all admitted going against tradition and clicking over during action for look sees at other games, I came with this. “Well, the good thing about the Central Florida game is it’s on Friday night. So it won’t get in the way of watching the games on Saturday.”

Badda Boom!

For Rodney Dangerfield: Before moving on, I’ll pose this query, sadly but not totally in jest. Wonder if ESPN’s Ryan McGee will include Louisville in his maximally snarky weekly ode to college pigskin’s Bottom 10?

Rim shot.

* * * * *

As for Card coach Scott Satterfield who is roaming in Chris Mack territory these days, and being spoken of in the same sentence as Ron Cooper and that other guy, Steve Kra . . . Steve Kra . . . Steve K . . . oh my fingers just won’t type it.

As for another pariah Bobby P Deux, I actually heard a guy in the locker room long for his return. I am so sure he’s not alone.

Sigh.

I trust I’m far from the only fellow who has seen folks in his neighborhood saddling up to join the posse.

It reminded me of the time Taggart and Hedley Lamar were conjuring up a different sort of horseback putsch.

Taggart: I got it. I got it. We’ll work up a Number 6 on ‘em.

Lamar: Number 6? I’m afraid I’m not familiar with that one.

Taggart: Well, that’s where we go a-ridin’ into town, a-whompin’ and a-whumpin’ every livin’ thing that moves within an inch of its life. Except the women folks, of course.

Lamar: You spare the women?

You’ll have to track down the rest of that conversation on your own. I’m smart enough not to quote it here.

* * * * *

Yo, Seedy, you ready yet to tell us how you feel this day about the Satterfield era at U of L?

Well, not really. As if you can’t tell. I’m still at a loss.

I have been adamant in expressing my belief that Satt’s a better coach than he has shown and his record indicates. That he deserves time to fashion the program he wants with the players of his choosing.

Offering that his laid back Tobacco Road demeanor belies a really competitive, genuine football guy.

In response to which opinion, Bookstore Billy pointed out that said very character trait is translating to the players, and is why they came out so flat and emotionless.

A totally legit, arguably wise observation.

All that meandering notwithstanding, Saturday’s ineptitude and lack of effort and focus have given me pause.

I have not joined the posse.

But should the Cards fall so meekly in Orlando, and again a week later to the Seminoles in a half full Cardinal Stadium, then forget what I think, AD Josh Heird be havin’ some serious reconsideratin’ to do.

Losing is not a good thing. But, it happens.

Not showing up, that’s unacceptable. And starts with the head set.

— c d kaplan