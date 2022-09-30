Louisville vs. Boston College: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Louisville and Boston College will both be in search of their first ACC win of the season when they square off at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill this Saturday, Oct. 1.

The ACC Network will have the coverage of the noon ET kickoff, with Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analuyst) and Lericia Harris (sideline) on the call. Viewers can find the ACC Network at channel 612 on DirecTV, 524 on Spectrum, and 402 on Dish Network.

Louisville is a 15.5-point road favorite, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cardinals are 0-1 straight up as a road favorite so far this season (and 1-0 as a road underdog), but Boston College has failed to cover the spread in any of its four games thus far in 2022.

U of L is coming off of a 41-3 drubbing of South Florida last weekend, while Boston College is looking to bounce-back from being on the wrong end of a 44-14 beatdown against Florida State. Both teams are 0-2 in conference play so far in 2022.