Louisville Releases Pizza Bowl Schedule

The 2022 Pizza Bowl is set to kickoff next Tuesday, October 4th beginning at 5 PM at Jim Patterson Stadium. Each of the seven scrimmages are free and open to the public. This series is the last opportunity to watch the Cards before games begin on February 17th.

Players will record ample plate appearances and log numerous innings as the coaches create a game-like atmosphere to see how the players react under pressure. This is also a prime opportunity to see some of the incoming freshman and transfers for the first time if you were not able to make it to the fall scrimmages.

The full schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, Oct. 4 @ 5 PM

Wednesday, Oct. 5 @ 2 PM

Saturday, Oct. 8 @ 1 PM

Tuesday, Oct. 11 @ 2 PM

Wednesday, Oct. 12 @ 3 PM

Friday, Oct. 14 @ 5 PM

Saturday, Oct. 15 @ 12 PM

The roster will be split in two teams, one coached by Coach Snider and the other by Coach Vrable, as they compete in the seven game series. The rosters will be released at a later date.

Official word from Louisville Baseball on the history of the Pizza Bowl:

Upon his hiring as Louisville head coach in the summer of 2006, Dan McDonnell immediately created an atmosphere of competition throughout the Cardinals baseball program. Whether it’s through conditioning in the Omaha Challenge, or in preseason scrimmages, McDonnell creates competitive situations to give his players numerous opportunities to prepare for what they will see during conference and postseason games.

One of the most effective ways McDonnell and his coaching staff can provide the Louisville players with those competitive, game-like situations is through the annual Pizza Bowl series. Following approximately six weeks of fall practice sessions, the Cardinals take to the field for what started as a one-game scrimmage in the fall of 2006 and has become an ultra-competitive series. The Pizza Bowl series has become an exciting and highly anticipated ending to the fall for Louisville coaches, players and fans.

Go Cards!