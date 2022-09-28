Wednesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Louisville by 15.5.

—USA Today has Louisville facing Houston in the Military Bowl in its latest bowl projections.

—Scott Satterfield is pleased with the improvements he’s seen in effort and discipline in recent weeks.

—DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw are both headed to Big Blue Madness and apparently not headed to Louisville Live ... or U of L in any capacity.

All signs have pointed towards UK for a while now, but this certainly feels like the definitive “well, that’s that” moment.

—The 15th-ranked Louisville men’s soccer team played No. 18 UNC Greensboro to a 1-1 draw Tuesday night.

—Congrats to Louisville men’s soccer forward Aboubacar Camara, who was named the ACC Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday.

—Yaya Diaby has been a monster for the Cards through four games.

—Pat Forde writes that the IARP got its ass kicked by Memphis.

—The U of L men’s and women’s swimming and diving squads will open their seasons on Friday against Xavier. Here’s a preview.

—There is at least a small chance that all six teams Louisville plays in the second half of the season will be nationally ranked at the time they face the Cards.

Let's talk some James Madison...there's a chance the Dukes are undefeated when they go to Louisville on Nov. 5 off an open date w/ 2 weeks to prepare. It'll be a brutal sandwich spot for U of L off of 2 home games vs Pitt & Wake w/ at Clemson on deck, followed by vs NC St. & @ UK — Brian Edwards Sports (@vegasbedwards) September 28, 2022

—According to totalshape.com, Louisville is the fifth-cheapest area in the United States to get a gym membership.

—Pierce Grieve of the Louisville men’s golf team finished at 1-over-par to tie for seventh at the Inverness Intercollegiate on Tuesday. As a team, the Cardinals tied for fifth.

—Louisville has offered class of 2024 WR Shaun Boykins Jr. from North Hardin High School.

—Five-star class of 2024 forward Trentyn Flowers, who will be in attendance at Louisville Live, says taking a visit to U of L was a no-brainer.

“With Coach KP, and Coach Nolan, those are high-level guys. They’ve got Danny Manning there, too. Just a great coaching staff overall. Everybody was really a pro there. Coach Josh, from Oregon, he’s a great guy,” Flowers said. “It was really a no-brainer for me. They came to see on the first day of the live period and said, ‘we want you and would love for you to be here.’” Among the discussions with head coach Kenny Payne has been the opportunity to achieve early success. “I would say that it is a solid and good relationship,” Flowers said. “He believes in my game. He believes that I could be a pro. Basically saying that Louisville, they want to get guys in and out. There’s no 2, 3, or 4 years, like it’s one and done if you do everything that you need to do, I could be a lottery pick. I feel like they have a great blue print there and what Coach KP is doing.” Ranked as the No. 19 overall prospect in the ‘24 class by the industry-generated 247Sports Composite, the UofL coaches like the ability for Flowers to impact the game in multiple facets. “They love what I can do, especially with my size for a versatile wing,” Flowers said. “I can play on and off the ball. I can grab and initiate offense, and then I can also score the ball very well. I’m super athletic too, so they feel like I’m a do-it-all type guy.”

—Louisville Report has the Cards at No. 8 in its latest ACC power rankings.

—CBS still has Louisville missing out on the postseason in its latest bowl projections.

—Scott Satterfield is taking the blame for not letting Malik be Malik in the season-opener against Syracuse.

—Rick Bozich examines the issue of how many designed runs are the right number of designed runs for Malik Cunningham.

—An additional court date has been scheduled for Louisville WR Braden Smith, who was charged with assault earlier this year.

—Jalen Ramsey says if he’s Lamar Jackson he’s calling the Ravens’ bluff at this point.

—What had been the largest slippery elm tree in the country was cut down in Louisville earlier this week.

—If you’ve been smelling a foul odor across the city in recent weeks, it’s not just you. Or maybe it is. It kind of depends where you are. You’re probably gross.

—Despite the effort coming in a loss, DeVante Parker announced his presence with authority on Sunday.

—The Jack Harlow takeover continues.

—The folks over at BC Interruption are struggling to find positives with the BC football team through four games.

—Slow starts have been a major issue for Boston College so far this season.

“Right now, we’re not good when we go down,” BC coach Jeff Hafley said. “I think it affects us, and we need to fix that.” The trend continued as BC faced a 37-0 halftime deficit in last week’s 44-14 loss to the Seminoles before Phil Jurkovec and Emmett Morehead managed second-half touchdown passes to freshmen Alex Broome and Joe Griffin, respectively. BC, which is 6-8 all-time against Louisville, has consecutive home wins in a series that resumed annually in 2014. The Cardinals won 28-14 in last October’s meeting. Cunningham rushed for 133 yards and three touchdowns while throwing for 107 yards. “You have to play with relentless effort against him,” Hafley said. “You have to play with your hair on fire like you never have before. … I think he’s one of the most dynamic players in all of college football.”

—Churchill Downs infield legend John Belski is heading to the Kentucky Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

