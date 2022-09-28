Louisville basketball tip times, TV designations announced

From U of L:

Game times and TV designations have been announced for the 2022-23 University of Louisville men’s basketball schedule.

The Cardinals will play 12 games on the ESPN family of networks, as well as another 12 games on the ACC Network. Additionally, UofL’s rivalry matchup at Kentucky will air on CBS.

The full schedule can be viewed here online or as a printable PDF.

Games on the ESPN family of networks include all three in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational – starting at 5 p.m. on Nov. 21 against Arkansas on ESPN2 – as well as home games against Maryland in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge (ESPN/2), Western Kentucky (ESPN2), Syracuse (ESPN/2/U), North Carolina (ESPN), Florida State (ESPN/2/U) and Virginia (ESPN/2/U). Road trips to Notre Dame (ESPN/2), Duke (ESPN) and Virginia (ESPN/2) will also receive similar coverage.

The regular season opener, now slated for 9 p.m. on Nov. 9 against Bellarmine, will be the first of 12 games on the ACC Network. Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports which launched on August 22, 2019. An abundance of television providers may be found at GetACCN.com.

Four games this season will air on the ACC’s regional sports networks (RSN), beginning with the Dec. 17 home game against Florida A&M. The RSN group includes Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Indiana, MASN, NESN and YES Network, with the specific networks carrying each game identified closer to the events. In the Louisville area, Bally Sports South is available on AT&T U-verse channel 1724, DIRECTV channel 646, Spectrum channel 70 and streaming provider DIRECTV STREAM. Games can also be streamed on BallySports.com or the Bally Sports app with authentication using authenticated provider credentials.

Four UofL games, including the opening exhibitions against Lenoir-Rhyne on Oct. 30 and Chaminade on Nov. 3, will originate on ACC Network Extra, a digital production available online to authenticated subscribers of the ACC Network through the ESPN app.

The game time for Louisville’s home game against Wright State on Nov. 12 will be determined later so as to not conflict with the UofL at Clemson football game the same day (football kick time to be set later). The tip time for the Cardinals’ regular season finale at Virginia will also be determined at a later date, but will be either 12, 2 or 4 p.m.

Before the games arrive, the Cardinals will host their annual preseason basketball event, Louisville Live, on Oct. 21 at Louisville Slugger Field. Tickets are available at GoCards.com/LouisvilleLive.

UofL will also host its annual Red and White Scrimmage on Oct. 23 at the KFC Yum! Center. Tickets can be purchased at uofl.me/3LSr8h6.