Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—The IARP’s final ruling on Memphis: A $5,000 fine, three vacated games and probation. No postseason for a program that the NCAA originally levied four Level-I violations against (for comparison’s sake, Louisville is accused of a single Level-I violation).

I refuse to get my hopes up because why in the hell would I do something that stupid, but ...

Granted this is the IARP and not the Committee on Infractions, so keep that in mind, but:



It seems rather significant and rare that Memphis + Penny were charged w/ FOUR Level I violations in the 2021 notice of allegations and yet come out of this w/ not a single major sanction. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) September 27, 2022

Notice to Kansas, Arizona, Louisville and LSU. Fraser just said this about Memphis' case: "Our intention was to impact those with greater culpability … the panel was intentional in not prescribing penalties that would have an impact on current student-athletes.” — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) September 27, 2022

The IARP has been consistent on this messaging over the last year. We’ll see if it holds for a U of L case that has some obvious differences with the Memphis one.

For what it’s worth, Memphis’ hearing with the IARP came 10 days after U of L’s. I’m not sure what that means in terms of good/bad, but you would certainly think it’s a solid indication that Louisville’s punishment will be coming down soon.

—Jaelin Carter’s touchdown grad was the fourth-best play (video) of the weekend that was in the ACC.

—Louisville volleyball stays at No. 2 in the latest AVCA coaches top 25 poll.

—Five-game mini plan ticket options are now available for the upcoming women’s basketball season.

—A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Denny Crum Hall will be taking place this Thursday, Sept. 29 at 1:30 p.m.

—State of Louisville has some final takeaways from the Cards’ blowout of USF.

Louisville’s depth was finally showcased First and foremost, Louisville’s ability to do what it wanted on both sides of the ball was impressive to me because of the personnel that the Cards trotted out. Particularly on the defensive side of the ball, Louisville made plays early and often with its depth pieces instead of its stars. By the fifth drive of the game, Louisville had started linebacker Deebo Jones and rotated in fellow linebacker Zach Edwards. Edge rusher and linebacker Ryheem Craig was a big part of the defense as well. Defensive back Nicario Harper, corner Chandler Jones, and defensive lineman Selah Brown were all involved in the game plan early on as well. Most of these guys are depth pieces or rotational guys that simply had not seen much, if any, playing time. Louisville’s staff opted to bring them in early on, and they all made big plays. Louisville started Ben Perry at the CARD position and Jarvis Brownlee got the nod instead of Quincy Riley at the second corner spot. Surprisingly, Jones actually started in place of star edge rusher Monty Montgomery. To me, all of this is extremely exciting. And not just because the depth pieces are getting more snaps. Jones led the team in tackles, including two tackles for loss. I think this is a massive step forward for the staff to start more of an every-down linebacker in Jones, allowing Montgomery to become the specialist that he was in 2020 and 2021.

—Five-star big man Aaron Bradshaw will choose between Kentucky, Louisville, Texas, USC and the G-League on Nov. 16.

—Some Pierce Clarkson highlights for your Tuesday:

FLYVILLE



Louisville QB commit Pierce Clarkson is having a terrific senior season.



Check out some clips of him in action from a game we recently scouted @PierceClarkson_ | @UofLRivals | @adamgorney | : @RivalsDave pic.twitter.com/fGjMbXg5Bt — Rivals (@Rivals) September 27, 2022

—U of L commit Jamari Johnson, who recently picked up an offer from Alabama, recaps an “amazing” visit to Louisville from over the weekend.

—Brett McMurphy’s latest bowl projections have Louisville taking on Purdue in the Birmingham Bowl because of course they do.

—LJ Nesbit shares his thoughts on the win over USF.

—The Louisville men’s soccer team scored a huge 2-1 win over No. 8 Pitt Friday night.

The 25th-ranked Cards host No. 18 UNC Greensboro tonight at 7:30. All dogs are welcome for “Pups and Cups” night at Lynn Stadium.

—Despite losing a couple of signees to the MLB (per usual), Dan McDonnell is bringing the nation’s third-ranked recruiting class to Louisville.

—ESPN’s Bill Connelly ranks the 21 remaining undefeated teams in college football. Louisville has already played two of them and has games remaining against four more of them.

—Appears as though the college basketball almanac has Louisville at No. 13 in its preseason ACC power rankings.

The amount of time and effort that went into this thing is insane.



I couldn’t be happier with the way it turned out.



I mean, just look at this. It’s so pretty. I don’t know whether to read it or frame it. pic.twitter.com/qxFzHhB6Vg — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) September 27, 2022

—Former Christian Academy standout and recent Ohio State deommit George Washington III says he can definitely see a fit for himself at U of L.

—The NFL is finally getting rid of the Pro Bowl and replacing it with flag football and a week long skills competition.

—The five-star small forward is the No. 7 overall player in the 2024 class according to 247 Sports.

Louisville will host five-star junior Carter Bryant for an official visit on October 21st, he told @Stockrisers. The Top-10 junior locking in an official visit with Kenny Payne and bunch, who visited him recently. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) September 27, 2022

—The Cards are No. 10 in On3’s latest ACC football power rankings.

—The CJ gives us six players to watch in this weekend’s Louisville-Boston College game.

—This was an annihilation:

—Eric Crawford writes that Louisville turning its win over USF into a restart is going to be tough.

—Facing one of the better rushing teams in the nation, Louisville’s front seven put together their best performance of the season.

—Stats for Saturday:

—Congrats to Jordan Nwora, who has agreed to a two-year, $6.2 million deal to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks.

—Perhaps the most interesting front page in the history of the Courier Journal:

From a 1944 Overseas Edition of the Courier-Journal. “Bear teased by heiress chews off her arm”. Love the subhead — zoo refuses to execute good beast. pic.twitter.com/DkfKKehNnp — Joe Gerth (@Joe_Gerth) September 26, 2022

—On Monday, Yum Brands and the University of Louisville announced a first-of-its-kind education and research center to unlock opportunities in franchising for underrepresented people of color and women.

—The Athletic’s Dan O’Neil goes inside the wild story of John Calipari’s midnight exit from Memphis to Kentucky.

—BC’s game notes for Saturday can be found here.

—Football coach Geoff Collins and athletic director and Todd Stansbury are both out at Georgia Tech. Louisville opens next season against the Yellow Jackets and their new head coach at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

—Good read recommendation of the day here from Jason Gay on Roger Federer’s farewell to tennis.

—Louisville has offered Woodford County standout Makhi Smith (2025) following his official visit to U of L last weekend.

—USF got beaten very, very badly.

Did We Really Get Beat That Bad?



Net Success Rates in Week 4



FIU, New Mexico, UConn, UNC, Vandy, Nevada, Wisconsin, USF, Charlotte, and Arizona State, I regret to inform y'all: you really did get beat that bad. pic.twitter.com/lrPTCWuA6n — parker (@statsowar) September 25, 2022

—Louisville’s running game was firing on all cylinders during the win over South Florida.

—The folks over at BC Interruption don’t think 15.5 is too high a number for the Cards to cover on Saturday afternoon.

—Cardinal Authority looks at where U of L football ranks in the national stats.

—Congrats to Russ.

NFL Week 3: Russ Yeast (Rams) subbed at safety in a 20-12 win at the Cardinals, becoming the 153rd former Louisville player to play in a regular season NFL game, including the seventh to do so after transferring from Louisville and finishing his college career elsewhere. — Kelly Dickey (@RealCardGame) September 25, 2022

—The Daily Stampede writes about South Florida’s “embarrassing” loss at Louisville.

—The Cardinal baseball team thumped Purdue in exhibition play over the weekend.

—Seth Davis writes about (Athletic link) the college basketball players with the most to prove this season.

—Savvy, veteran play.

Probably not a coincidence that DeAndre Moore's brother gets featured in a pic today. https://t.co/hdOmiRuu6q — Keith Wynne (@Keith_Wynne) September 24, 2022

—The U of L women’s soccer team fell to No. 2 Virginia by a final score of 2-0 on Sunday.

—Louisville Report has some final thoughts on the win over USF.

—The CJ looks at the top five area high school football games for Friday night.

—Boston College’s offensive line has been a disaster so far this season and Louisville has been great at getting into the opposing backfield.

BC's offensive line though 4 games:



- 35.4% of RB carries have gone for a loss/no gain, most in FBS.

- 42.4% of dropbacks have been pressured, second-most in FBS.



Of note: Louisville ranks 4th nationally in non-blitz sack rate so far this season. — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) September 27, 2022

Phil Jurkovec has been pressured on 44.7% of his dropbacks this season.



Next closest in the ACC is Kedon Slovis... at 32.2%.



Jurkovec has seen pressure more than any other QB in FBS by 3.4 percentage points. — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) September 26, 2022

Bring the heat, Bryan.

—Louisville’s ACC-Big 10 Challenge game against Maryland will tip-off at either 7 or 7:30 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2 on the night of Tuesday, Nov. 29. The full schedule for this year’s event is here.

