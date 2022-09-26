Louisville-Virginia is another nooner

When Louisville heads to Charlottesville in a week for its Oct. 8 game against Virginia, the Cardinals will be preparing for their third straight noon kickoff.

The ACC announced on Monday that the Cards vs. the Cavs will be another nooner and that the game will be carried by the ACC Network. Louisville’s noon game at Boston College this Saturday will also be televised on the ACC Network.

Here’s the full lineup of ACC kick times and TV designations for the season’s sixth week: