Louisville-Virginia is another nooner

When Louisville heads to Charlottesville in a week for its Oct. 8 game against Virginia, the Cardinals will be preparing for their third straight noon kickoff.
The ACC announced on Monday that the Cards vs. the Cavs will be another nooner and that the game will be carried by the ACC Network. Louisville’s noon game at Boston College this Saturday will also be televised on the ACC Network.
Here’s the full lineup of ACC kick times and TV designations for the season’s sixth week:
- Louisville at Virginia, Noon, ACC Network
- Virginia Tech at Pitt, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network
- Duke at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m., RSN
- North Carolina at Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2
- Army at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., RSN
- Clemson at Boston College, 7:30 p.m., ABC or 8 p.m., ACC Network – game time and TV designation to be decided after the games of Oct. 1
- Florida State at NC State, 7:30 p.m., ABC or 8 p.m., ACC Network – game time and TV designation to be decided after the games of Oct. 1
