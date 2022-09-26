Louisville opens as a 16.5-point road favorite over Boston College

Louisville opened as a 16.5-point favorite for Saturday’s road game at Boston College, a line which has since been bet down to U of L -15.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Both the Cardinals and Eagles will be looking for their first conference win.

BC is 1-3 overall and 0-2 in league play after this past weekend’s 44-14 drubbing at the hands of Florida State. They were also beaten handily by Virginia Tech (27-10) in week two.

Louisville, meanwhile, will be looking to maintain the positive vibes generated by its 41-3 shellacking of South Florida on Saturday. The Cardinals came up short in their first two ACC games against Syracuse (31-7) and Florida State (35-31).

U of L leads the all-time series with Boston College by a count of 8-6, but the teams have alternated wins for each of the last four years. The Cardinals won last season’s matchup in the Derby City, 28-14.

Louisville and Boston College will kick things off from Chestnut Hill at noon on the ACC Network.