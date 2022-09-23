Filed under: Uniform Report: South Florida By Mike Rutherford@CardChronicle Sep 23, 2022, 5:03pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Uniform Report: South Florida Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email A classic combo for a classic matchup with USF. Not so fun fact: The Cards are 13-21 in red helmets since the 2016 Clemson game. Let’s get to 14-21. More From Card Chronicle Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes CC Podcast: Can the season be saved? Countdown Q&A, Week 4 - South Florida South Florida vs. Louisville: How to watch Week 4 matchup What To Watch For: South Florida Bulls Seedy K’s Peerless Pigskin Prognostications: Week IV Loading comments...
