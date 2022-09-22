South Florida vs. Louisville: How to watch Week 4 matchup

Louisville’s week four matchup with South Florida has received the dreaded “regional sports network” designation, which means it might be a bit tricky to find on your TV this Saturday.
Locally, the game can be viewed on Bally Sports South, which you can find on the following channels:
Spectrum - 70 (SD), 929 (HD)
DirecTV - 646
U-verse - 724 (SD), 1724 (HD)
You should also be able to stream the game using the Bally Sports app or website. You’ll have to have a TV provider login in order to do so. Bob Rathbun, Charles Arbuckle and Lyndsay Rowley will be on the call.
If you live outside the Louisville area, you can try one of these affiliates:
Bally Sports Detroit
Bally Sports Florida
Bally Sports Great Lakes
Bally Sports Midwest Plus
Bally Sports North Plus
Bally Sports South
Bally Sports Southwest
Bally Sports Southwest Plus
Bally Sports Sun
Bally Sports West
Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus
Marquee Sports Network
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
New England Sports Network
YES Network
The Cards and Bulls will kick things off at noon inside Cardinal Stadium. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Louisville is a 14.5-point favorite to move to 2-2 on the season.
