South Florida vs. Louisville: How to watch Week 4 matchup

Louisville’s week four matchup with South Florida has received the dreaded “regional sports network” designation, which means it might be a bit tricky to find on your TV this Saturday.

Locally, the game can be viewed on Bally Sports South, which you can find on the following channels:

Spectrum - 70 (SD), 929 (HD)

DirecTV - 646

U-verse - 724 (SD), 1724 (HD)

You should also be able to stream the game using the Bally Sports app or website. You’ll have to have a TV provider login in order to do so. Bob Rathbun, Charles Arbuckle and Lyndsay Rowley will be on the call.

If you live outside the Louisville area, you can try one of these affiliates:

Bally Sports Detroit

Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Great Lakes

Bally Sports Midwest Plus

Bally Sports North Plus

Bally Sports South

Bally Sports Southwest

Bally Sports Southwest Plus

Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports West

Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus

Marquee Sports Network

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

New England Sports Network

YES Network

The Cards and Bulls will kick things off at noon inside Cardinal Stadium. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Louisville is a 14.5-point favorite to move to 2-2 on the season.