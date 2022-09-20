Louisville WR Dee Wiggins out for the year

Louisville starting wide receiver Dee Wiggins will miss the remainder of the 2022 season because of a toe injury he suffered during last Friday’s loss to Florida State. Cardinal head coach Scott Satterfield announced the news during his weekly press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Wiggins, who was in the midst of his first season with U of L after transferring in from Miami, will have surgery on the injured toe this week.

In four seasons with the Hurricanes, Wiggins appeared in 27 games and caught 62 passes for 792 yards and seven touchdowns. He had four receptions for 67 yards through three games so far this season.

With Wiggins out, Satterfield said he expects Ahmari Huggins-Bruce to spend more time at the Z receiver spot that had been occupied by Wiggins. He also noted that the injury could mean more playing time for freshman Chris Bell and/or senior Jaelin Carter, a former walk-on from Manual who was awarded a scholarship before the start of this season.

In better news, Satterfield also announced that both OG Caleb Chandler and RB Tiyon Evans will be available for Saturday’s game against South Florida. Evans missed all of the FSU game with an injury while Chandler was forced to head to the sidelines early in the second half.