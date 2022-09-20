Louisville makes final 5 for George Washington III

George Washington III, a four-star guard who is billed as one of the top shooters in the class of 2023, has trimmed his final list of schools to five and includes Louisville.

Washington III, who spent two seasons playing at Christian Academy here in Louisville, had been committed to Ohio State before decommitting earlier this month. He will now choose between the Cards, Virginia, Dayton, Wake Forest and Michigan.

The Flyers might be the team to beat, as Washington’s father is currently a member of the women’s basketball staff at UD. The four-star guard is playing his senior season of high school ball at Chaminade Julienne in Dayton.

“One of the biggest things about them is with their new staff, it’s an amazing opportunity to come in and play for pros and for guys that have been there. It’s a good situation, a great school, with a great basketball legacy,” Washington III told On3 about Louisville.

There’s no word yet on when the combo guard will announce his final decision.