Louisville vs. Syracuse odds: Cardinals slight favorites to start season with victory

There might not be two ACC coaches who need a win to kick off their 2022 campaigns more than Louisville’s Scott Satterfield and Syracuse’s Dino Babers. Only one of them is going to be able to get that job done when the Cardinals and Orange open their seasons Saturday night at 8 inside the artist formerly known as the Carrier Dome.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Louisville opened as a 4-point favorite in the game. That line has since grown to U of L -4.5.

While Louisville has struggled a bit in recent years, the Cardinals have dominated Syracuse since joining the ACC in 2014.

U of L has won seven of its last eight games against ‘Cuse, and those seven victories have come by a combined score of 314-98. The last seasons have seen Louisville roll to dominating victories of 41-3 and 30-0.

Sean Tucker and company will look to stop that trend Saturday night. You can catch all the action on the ACC Network.