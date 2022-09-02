The Cardinal Countdown: 1 Day Until Kickoff

2021 Season Recap: Momo spent last season playing for the ‘Sip in the “it just means more” conference. The linebacker transfer put up some decent numbers for the Rebs with 25 tackles, a couple sacks, and a handful of QB hurries while appearing in all 13 games. Sanogo is a grad transfer looking to make an impact at a high level program where he can showcase his overall ability to be the “captain of the defense”. Learn a bit more about Momo here….

2022 Season Outlook: Bringing a player like Momo into the mix you would hope to see him come in and compete for immediately playing time. The departure of CJ Avery and his impact on the defense is tough to explain on paper as his leadership and mental edge on the field does not show up in the stat line, but Momo has come in with a good understanding of what is expected of him both on and off the field. Not only has that shown up in the staff naming him as a starter at inside linebacker but also in his teammates naming him a team captain for the 2022 season. I think his addition was a great stop gap if nothing else as we transition to the next wave of linebackers who are underclassmen, but more so feel he can elevate the defense to a level we haven’t seen around here in awhile. Excited to see Momo lay the boom on some guys this year and be a nice counter to Monty in the middle.

Sweet Tweet:

