How to watch Louisville vs. Syracuse in Week 1

The Louisville Cardinals and Syracuse Orange will kick off their 2022 seasons Saturday night at 8 p.m. on the ACC Network. Drew Carter (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst) and Kelsey Riggs (sideline) will have the call.

You can find the ACC Network on Spectrum channel 524, Dish channel 402, DirecTV channel 612, or streaming at fuboTV (link here).

While Louisville is just a 4.5-point favorite over Syracuse according to DraftKings Sportsbook, this is a series that the Cardinals have dominated since they became members of the ACC in 2014.

U of L has won seven of its last eight games against ‘Cuse, and those seven victories have come by a combined score of 314-98. The last two seasons have seen Louisville roll to dominating victories of 41-3 and 30-0.

Both Scott Satterfield and Dino Babers are widely viewed as coaches on the hot seat who need to turn in strong performances in 2022. Only one will be able to get their efforts to do so off on the right foot.