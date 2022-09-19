Four-star SF Curtis Williams commits to Louisville

Four-star small forward Curtis Williams became the second member of Kenny Payne’s recruiting class of 2023 when he committed to Louisville Monday afternoon.

The 6’6 prospect out of Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Brother Rice picked Louisville over fellow finalists Providence, Florida State, Alabama and Xavier. Williams is ranked as the No. 69 player in the class of 2023 by 247 Sports.

Williams joins former Male High star Kaleb Glenn — now at La Lumiere in Indiana for his senior season — as members of Payne’s first full recruiting class at U of L.

Here’s a little bit of what Williams can do:

The Curtis Williams file:



▪️ Shot-making wing with size & strength

▪️ Quick/high release that requires minimal separation

▪️ Complimenting pull-up game off the dribble

▪️ Can post a mismatch & quick/crafty finisher at the rim@Curtis5Williams I @BroRiceHoops I @TheFamily_bball pic.twitter.com/enp6qrjYTS — Adam Finkelstein (@AdamFinkelstein) September 19, 2022

“It’s in the ACC and I feel like I can play there. It’s the best competition and everything,” Williams told 247 Sports of why he chose Louisville. “I can play my game there and coach Payne has recruiting some big time players and they have a great coaching staff. When I was there it really felt like home.

“Over the last couple of years they had been playing slow so they are trying to get the pace back up. For me, I can play multiple positions, I can guard one-through-four so on defense he said I am a good defensive player and then on offense I can get the ball to start the break, come off screens, create for teammates and for myself so that was his pitch to me and he showed me the film to go with that.”

Nice to see KP putting together a solid foundation for this 2023 class. Let’s keep it rolling.