Louisville opens as a 13-point favorite over South Florida

Louisville has opened as a 13-point favorite for Saturday’s home game against South Florida, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The number seems to have struck U of L fans as large considering that the Cardinals are entering the game with a 1-2 record and the Bulls are coming off of a near upset of nationally-ranked Florida. USF’s other two results so far this season are a 50-21 loss to natioanlly-ranked BYU and a 42-20 win over Howard.

As members of Conference USA, the Big East and then, for one season, the AAC, Louisville and South Florida played every year from 2003-2013. The series was always with competitive, with U of L owning a 6-5 advantage and riding a three-game series winning streak into Saturday’s contest.

The Cards and Bulls will kick things off inside Cardinal Stadium at noon this Saturday. Regional sports networks (Bally Sports South in Louisville) will have the television coverage.