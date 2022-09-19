Louisville-Boston College will be a nooner

Louisville’s Oct. 1 road game at Boston College will kickoff at noon and will be televised on the ACC Network, the league announced Monday.

After three straight night games to start the season, this means U of L will now be playing back-to-back nooners as it gets into the heart of its season.

Boston College is off to a 1-2 start heading into this weekend’s game at Florida State. The Eagles lost to Rutgers and Virginia Tech before topping Maine (38-17) this past weekend.

Here’s the full ACC schedule for week five:

Saturday, Oct. 1

Louisville at Boston College, Noon, ACC Network

Wagner at Syracuse, 5 p.m., ACC Network Extra & ESPN+

Virginia at Duke, 7:30 p.m., RSN

ESPN has exercised a six-day hold for the following games:

NC State at Clemson

Wake Forest at Florida State

Georgia Tech at Pitt

Virginia Tech at North Carolina

Kickoff times and networks for games on a six-day hold will be announced following the games on Sept. 24.