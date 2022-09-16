Visitor List: Florida State

Louisville currently has the best recruiting class in the program's history and they’re looking to not only hold onto the class but improve it. The Cards will have a large number of prospects in for a visit tonight when they take on FSU. Stanquan Clark is the lone commit that will be making a visit but he will be bringing some friends with him. A few local teams played last night so UofL will take advantage with many of the players taking their Friday night off with a trip to campus.

Stanquan Clark - Linebacker

Highlights

Clark is the most recent Louisville commit and this will be his third time on campus since the summer started. Louisville needs to backfill at linebacker and Clark is a great fit for this defense.

Rueben Bain - Defensive End

Highlights

The biggest prospect on campus this weekend is Rueben Bain who is a four-star defensive end from Miami Central. Bain took a trip to campus this spring and has been hinting at Louisville being a legit option for him throughout the summer. Bain is a heavy Miami lean but if UofL can impress this weekend, it’s possible they get an official visit as well.

Cataurus Hicks - Wide Receiver

Highlights

Hicks is a recently offered prospect from Miami Central after a strong start to the season. The slot receiver is about as under the radar as it gets but he has made some highlight plays this year. There’s not a lot of film on him but he fits the mold of a slot receiver and I’m interested to see if the staff would take his commitment right now or if he is an option for later in the process if they miss out on other options.

Jakob Dixon - Wide Receiver

Highlights

Louisville will get a visit from the PRP receiver and current UK commit. Dixon doesn’t hold an offer from UofL but a big group of his teammates will be on campus after playing last night. Dixon looks improved from last season but I’m not sure there’s real interest from either side here. UK is Dixon’s only FBS offer but I do know that he impressed their staff during a camp this summer.

Kylan Fox - Tight End

Highlights

The top player visiting from the 2024 class this weekend is Georgia Athlete prospect Kylan Fox. This will be at least the second time that Fox has made a visit and he has been a major priority for the staff for months. Fox plays tight end and defensive end for Grayson high school but UofL and Josh Stepp are recruiting him as a tight end. Fox is a really talented kid that UofL seems to have a real shot to land.

Brandon Winton - Wide Receiver

Highlights

The IMG wide receiver is originally from Tennessee and the Cards are getting him in a year ahead of his recruitment. Winton is an elusive runner in the open field and he has great size. The Cards getting him in for a visit with the potential to play the card of him being able to play close to home is a good sign. I think Winton could blow up as a recruit if he has a good season at IMG.

The Cards will also have a lot of other local and younger prospects in town. A few are listed below:

Bear McWhorter- 2026 Offensive Lineman

Santana Crayton - 2024 Wide Receiver from PRP

Sekou Kamara - 2027 local Wide Receiver prospect

Stephen Gyermeh - 2027 Quarterback from Maryland