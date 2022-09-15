Uniform Report: FSU

For its first home game of the season, it appears Louisville will be rocking its black helmet, red top, black bottoms look.

The Cards are 3-1 all-time in this combination, with the only loss coming to Air Force in last year’s First Responders Bowl.

Here’s our full history in this look, which exists only in the Scott Satterfield era:

Dec. 30, 2019 - 38-28 vs. Mississippi State (Music City Bowl)

Sept. 12, 2020 - 35-21 vs. Western Kentucky

Sept. 17, 2021 - 42-35 vs. Central Florida

Dec. 28, 2021 - 28-31 vs. Air Force (First Responders Bowl)

I always feel like this combo makes us look like NC State or Central Florida, and I’m a bit surprised that we’re not going with an all red look for a Red Out Game, but whatever, just win.