How to watch Louisville vs. Florida State in Week 3

For the second straight week, the Louisville Cardinals will have the eyes of the college football world upon them on Friday night.

A week after going on the road and upsetting Central Florida, U of L will host ACC rival Florida State at Cardinal Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m., ESPN will have the television coverage, and — just like last week — Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Andre Ware (analyst) and Paul Carcaterra (sideline) will be on the call.

Florida State, which is looking to improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2015, is currently a 2.5-point road favorite, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. This probably isn’t the worst news in the world for Louisville, which was a 5.5-point favorite for its season-opening 31-7 loss at Syracuse, and a 5.5-point underdog for its 20-14 win over UCF.

The Seminoles lead the all-time series with the Cardinals, 16-6, but the two teams are 4-4 against one another since Louisville joined the ACC in 2014. U of L has beaten FSU in each of the last two seasons, including a 31-23 triumph in Tallahassee last year.

