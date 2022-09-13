Louisville men’s basketball releases full 2022-23 schedule

Nineteen home games, a trip to the Maui Invitational to face a loaded field, and non-conference tilts against Maryland, Western Kentucky and Kentucky highlight the 2022-23 Louisville men’s basketball schedule, which was released in full on Tuesday afternoon.

The first glaring takeaway from this year’s schedule is that Louisville will play three ACC games — vs. Miami, at Florida State, vs. NC State — before Christmas. The Cards will have nine days off for the holidays between their Dec. 22 tilt against the Wolfpack and their New Year’s Eve clash with Kentucky.

Here’s the full schedule, which kicks off with an exhibition game against Lenoir-Rhyne on Oct. 30:

And if you don’t like that form, here’s a handy schedule image from the U of L hoops Twitter account:

Just a month and-a-half away ...