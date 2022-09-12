Louisville opens as a 2-point underdog against Florida State

Louisville has opened as a 2-point underdog for Friday night’s home game against Florida State, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under total for the game is set at 54.5.

Spreads haven’t been particularly accurate when it comes to predicting the results of U of L’s 2022 season to date. The Cards kicked off as 5.5-point road favorites against Syracuse two weeks ago, and wound up being on the wrong side of a 31-7 steamrolling. Then, last Friday, Louisville was a 5.5-point road dog against Central Florida but flew back home as owners of a 20-14 victory.

Florida State owns the all-time series with Louisville by a count of 16-6, but the two teams are 4-4 against one another since U of L joined the ACC in 2014. The Cardinals have won the last two games in the series, including a 31-23 victory in Tallahassee last season.

The 1-1 Cards and the 2-0 Seminoles will kick things off at 7:30 Friday night on ESPN.