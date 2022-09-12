Louisville-South Florida is a nooner

Louisville’s Saturday, Sept. 24 home game against South Florida has been scheduled for a noon ET kickoff, the ACC announced Monday. The game has received the dreaded “regional sports network” treatment for its television assignment.

With the Cardinals’ first three games kicking off at 7:30 p.m. or later, this will be the first time in 2022 that U of L will play a contest that won’t feature lights.

Here’s the complete ACC schedule for week four:

Thursday, Sept. 22

West Virginia at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (previously announced)

Friday, Sept. 23

Virginia at Syracuse, 7 p.m., ESPN (previously announced)

Saturday, Sept. 24

Clemson at Wake Forest, Noon, ABC

Duke at Kansas, Noon, FS1

South Florida at Louisville, Noon, RSN

Rhode Island at Pitt, Noon, ACC Network

Middle Tennessee at Miami, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network

Notre Dame at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN (network designation determined after the games of Sept. 17)

Georgia Tech at UCF, 3:30 p.m. or 4 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU (network and time designation determined after the games of Sept. 17)

UConn at NC State, 7:30 p.m., RSN

Boston College at Florida State, 8 p.m., ACC Network