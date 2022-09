College football on TV: Saturday, Sept. 10

All times ET. Spreads according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

No. 1 Alabama at Texas | 12 p.m. | FOX

Arkansas State at No. 3 Ohio State | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Southern Miss at No. 15 Miami (Fla.) | 12 p.m. | ACC Network

South Carolina at No. 16 Arkansas | 12 p.m. | ESPN

No. 23 Wake Forest at Vanderbilt | 12 p.m. | SEC Network

Missouri at Kansas State | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

Western Illinois at Minnesota | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Duke at Northwestern | 12 p.m. | FS1

Ohio at Penn State | 12 p.m. | ABC

North Carolina at Georgia State | 12 p.m. | ESPNU

UTSA at Army | 12 p.m. | CBSSN

Charleston Southern at No. 18 NC State | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN3

South Alabama at Central Michigan | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Virginia Lynchburg at Presbyterian | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Southern Utah at No. 13 Utah | 1:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Bucknell at VMI | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Lafayette at Temple | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Western Michigan at Ball State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Dayton at Youngstown State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Missouri S&T at Drake | 2 p.m. | ESPN3

Marshall at No. 8 Notre Dame | 2:30 p.m. | NBC/Peacock

Morehead State at Montana State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Furman at No. 5 Clemson | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network

Appalachian State at No. 6 Texas A&M | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 24 Tennessee at No. 17 Pitt | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Washington State at No. 19 Wisconsin | 3:30 p.m. | FOX

Kennesaw State at Cincinnati | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Colorado at Air Force | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

Memphis at Navy | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Maryland at Charlotte | 3:30 p.m. | Stadium

South Dakota at Montana | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

North Carolina A&T at North Dakota State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

UNLC at Cal | 4 p.m. | Pac-12 Networks

Portland State at Washington | 4 p.m. | Pac-12 Washington

Northern Colorado at Wyoming | 4 p.m. | MW Network

Samford at No. 2 Georgia | 4 p.m. | SEC Network

Akron at No. 14 Michigan State | 4 p.m. | Big Ten Network

No. 25 Houston at Texas Tech | 4 p.m. | FS1

Iowa State at Iowa | 4 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Virginia at Illinois | 4 p.m. | ESPNU

Indiana State at Purdue | 4 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Wagner at Rutgers | 4 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Eastern Kentucky at Bowling Green | 4 p.m. | ESPN3

Norfolk State at James Madison | 4 p.m. | ESPN3

Mississippi Valley State at Austin Peay | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

UNI at North Dakota | 4 p.m. | ESPN3

East Tennessee State at The Citadel | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

South Carolina State at Bethune-Cookman | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Alabama State at UCLA | 5 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

San Diego at Cal Poly | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Lehigh at Georgetown | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

UIW at Nevada | 5:30 p.m. | MW Network

Kansas at West Virginia | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Old Dominion at East Carolina | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Holy Cross at Buffalo | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Robert Morris at Miami (Ohio) | 6 p.m. | ESPN3

Gardner-Webb at Coastal Carolina | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

SE Louisiana at Florida Atlantic | 6 p.m. | ESPN3

UAB at Liberty | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Elon at Wofford | 6 p.m. | ESPN3

Winston-Salem at NC Central | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Louisiana Christian at Stetson | 6 p.m. | ESPN3

Sacred Heart at Central Connecticut | 6 p.m. | ESPN3

Rhode Island at Bryant | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Kent State at No. 7 Oklahoma | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 20 Kentucky at No. 12 Florida | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Central Arkansas at No. 22 Ole Miss | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/SEC Network+

Syracuse at UConn | 7 p.m. | CBSSN

Western Carolina at Georgia Tech | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/ACCNX

UMass at Toledo | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Alcorn State at Tulane | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Lamar at SMU | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Howard at South Florida | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Northern Illinois at Tulsa | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Eastern Michigan at Louisiana | 7 p.m. | NFL Network

Alabama A&M at Troy | 7 p.m. | ESPN3

FIU at Texas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana Tech | 7 p.m. | ESPN3

Jacksonville State at Murray State | 7 p.m. | ESPN3

Northern Arizona at Sam Houston | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

UC Davis at South Dakota State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

UVA Wise at North Alabama | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Lindenwood at Houston Baptist | 7 p.m. | ESPN3

Texas A&M-Commerce at Tennessee Tech | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Chattanooga at Eastern Illinois | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

SE Missouri State at Southern Illinois | 7 p.m. | ESPN3

No. 10 USC at Stanford | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Arizona State at No. 11 Oklahoma State | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2

San Jose State at Auburn | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Southern at LSU | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Georgia Southern at Nebraska | 7:30 p.m. | FS1

Texas Southern at North Texas | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN3

McNeese at Rice | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN3

Valparaiso at Illinois State | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Hawai’i at No. 4 Michigan | 8 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Tarleton at TCU | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Idaho at Indiana | 8 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Boston College at Virginia Tech | 8 p.m. | ACC Network

Nicholls at UL Monroe | 8 p.m. | ESPN3

Prairie View A&M at Abilene Christian | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Eastern Washington at Oregon | 8:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

New Mexico State at UTEP | 9 p.m. | ESPN+

Chadron State at Utah Tech | 9 p.m. | ESPN+`

No. 9 Baylor at No. 21 BYU | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN

Oregon State at Fresno State | 10:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Mississippi State at Arizona | 11 p.m. | FS1