Louisville stars to compete in celebrity kickball tournament Wednesday

If you’ve ever wanted to see Jack Harlow, The Homies and some of the biggest Louisville, Kentucky and Louisville City FC/Racing Louisville stars compete in a kickball tournament, Wednesday night is for you.

Or, if you’ve ever wanted to see me get heckled while umpiring a kickball tournament featuring Jack Harlow, The Homies and some of the biggest Louisville, Kentucky and Louisville City FC/Racing Louisville stars, Wednesday night is also for you.

It’s all going down tomorrow from 6-9:30 at Jim Patterson Stadium, and there are a limited number of tickets (15 bucks) available. The event is sponsored by Planet Fitness, MPC Promotions, Buff City Soaps, KF / YUM Brands and Tequila 512, and benefits AMPED and Norton Children’s Hospital.

The Homies, Jack Harlow, Cole Bennett and other members of the Private Garden family will be featured on one team. Here are the rosters for the other three:

We’ll also be doing the radio show live at Jim Patterson from 3-6.

Should be a very fun evening.